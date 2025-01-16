The District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Gangtok marked a significant milestone in its journey toward modernisation with the unveiling of advanced systems and revamped infrastructure. The inauguration ceremony was led by Kala Rai, MLA of Burtuk and Advisor to the Rural Development Department, who launched key projects, including a Renovated Single Window System, a Token Management System, and various beautification initiatives within the DAC complex.

Rai was welcomed by District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare, alongside senior officials, including Tenzing Loden, Senior Superintendent of Police Gangtok; Sisum Wangchuk Bhutia, Additional District Magistrate Gangtok; and Girdhari Lal Meena, SDM (HQ) Gangtok. Also in attendance were Sonam Gyatso, District Planning Officer, Zilla Panchayat members, and DAC staff.

The newly introduced Token Management System emerged as a highlight of the event. Designed to streamline public service delivery, the system enhances the efficiency of managing public work requests. During her interaction with window cell staff, Rai emphasized the need for maintaining dedication and professionalism in service delivery. District Magistrate Nikhare provided an in-depth overview of the system, spotlighting its user-friendly design, operational transparency, and workflow optimization.

As part of the ceremony, Rai toured the upgraded DAC complex, which now features historic photographs chronicling Sikkim’s administrative evolution. She also inaugurated newly established offices for the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Assistant Collector in Gangtok.

Adding to the list of innovations, the Online Leave Management System was also launched. This digital platform eliminates paper-based workflows and offers a streamlined, user-friendly interface, aiming to enhance organizational productivity.

Commending the efforts of the DAC officials, Rai stressed the importance of teamwork and commitment in ensuring the success of these initiatives. She highlighted the transformative potential of the new systems in improving administrative efficiency and public service delivery.