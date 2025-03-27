The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department in Gangtok District organized a series of awareness programmes in March 2025 to educate livestock farmers about infectious diseases affecting animals. The initiative primarily focused on Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste-des-Petits Ruminants (PPR), which are prevalent among cattle, small ruminants, and pigs.

These awareness sessions were conducted at both district and block levels in several areas, including Syari, Navey Shotak, Sumin, Makha, Patuk, Namli, Tumlabong, Chuba, Singbel, Sang, Martam, and Rumtek. The campaign aligns with the National Animal Disease Control Programme (FMD & Brucellosis) and the PPR-Eradication Programme (PPR-EP), both of which aim to eliminate these diseases by 2030.

Farmers were encouraged to participate in the fifth round of vaccination, which commenced on March 1, 2025. Officials emphasized the importance of vaccinating all eligible livestock to curb the spread of these infectious diseases. Additionally, the department shared information about the helpline number 1962, introduced under the Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), to ensure veterinary services reach farmers' doorsteps.

The programme was spearheaded by Dr. Z. Bhutia, Additional Director cum District Head of Gangtok AH&VS, along with Dr. Seema Rai, Joint Director cum DDO Gangtok, supported by officers and staff from the department. As part of the initiative, mineral mixtures and nutritional supplements were distributed to farmers to improve the overall health of their livestock.