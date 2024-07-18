A doctor based in Gangtok has fallen victim to a fraudulent stock investment scheme, losing Rs 5.07 lakh to a group of unknown scammers. The case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station and is currently under investigation.

According to the complaint filed on July 17, a resident of Daragoan, Tadong, reported that he was added to a WhatsApp group named "Sharekhan Club 369" without his consent. The group's administrators, pretending to be representatives of the reputed stockbroking firm Sharekhan, persuaded the victim to invest in stocks through the Pro Sharekhan app and a related website.

The police have registered the case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, which deal with cheating and dishonesty, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which addresses cheating by impersonation using computer resources.