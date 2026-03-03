Sikkim: Gangtok hosts 49th Central Advisory Committee meeting on food safety

The 49th meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India was successfully held in Gangtok, on March 2, marking the first time Sikkim hosted the prestigious gathering.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Sikkim Health Secretary Tshewang Gyachho said the State was honoured to host the high-level deliberations. He stated that the primary objective of organising the 49th CAC meeting was to reaffirm the collective resolve of the national food regulator and State/UT authorities to build a stronger, enforcement-led and consumer-centric food safety ecosystem.

He noted that the discussions focused on ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food for citizens across the country. The meeting brought together Commissioners of Food Safety and senior officials from various States and Union Territories to deliberate on strengthening on-ground enforcement, particularly in high-risk food categories.

Key areas of discussion included improving compliance standards, enhancing surveillance systems and fostering better coordination among regulatory bodies to ensure effective implementation of food safety laws.

Gyachho emphasised that hosting the meeting reflects Sikkim’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and public health. He added that the exchange of ideas and best practices during the meeting would further empower States and Union Territories in strengthening food safety measures nationwide.