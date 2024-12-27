Gangtok police have rolled out strict winter safety protocols at the Sherathang Check Post, requiring all vehicles to carry snow removal equipment and chains amid rising tourist numbers in the region.

The mandatory measures include carrying shovels for emergency snow clearance and installing tyre chains to prevent dangerous skids on icy mountain roads. Officials have set rigid entry and exit timelines, with vehicles required to pass through the 3rd Mile Check Post before 10:30 am and depart by 5:00 pm.

The strict schedule aims to prevent tourists from being stranded in deteriorating conditions after nightfall.

Vehicle permits must now be secured in advance, marking a shift from previous more flexible arrangements. The new system includes mandatory waste management measures, with all vehicles required to carry dustbins or trash bags.

Tourism operators have largely welcomed the measures, despite initial concerns about implementation costs.

The regulations come as Gangtok sees record tourist interest in its winter attractions, particularly snow-viewing experiences.