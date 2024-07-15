The Gangtok District Police, on July 15 organised a press conference to raise awareness about cybercrime and cyber fraud among the general public.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gangtok District, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, announced that moving forward, the police will hold a press conference every two weeks to inform the public about various cyber frauds which are taking place in Sikkim, along with ways the frauds can be avoided.

He highlighted that most of these frauds occur by enticing people with false promises.

Furthermore, Lepcha revealed that victims of cyber fraud in Sikkim have lost amounts ranging from 4 million to 40 million rupees, additionally stating that the primary factors contributing to the rise in cyber fraud in the state are greed and fear.

He also pointed out that fraudsters often lure people with tempting offers, which has led to the highest number of such incidents.