Tenzing Loden Lepcha, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gangtok, Sikkim has issued a strict directive stating that labor registration in Sikkim must be completed by February 10. This measure is being enforced to regulate illegal immigration, prevent unverified settlements, and ensure national security.

Sikkim, being a strategic border state surrounded by Bhutan, Nepal, China and West Bengal, faces critical security concerns. The state said that Sikkim’s geographical location makes it vulnerable to illegal immigrants, including potential threats such as sleeper cells using the state as a safe haven.

A high-level meeting was recently held with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who directed strict measures to verify people settling illegally in Sikkim. SP Lepcha pointed out that India’s neighboring country, Bangladesh, has geopolitical issues, making Sikkim an easy target for illegal migration. Due to its tourism industry, Sikkim attracts many outsiders, raising concerns about unverified individuals staying in the state.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of migrant workers were evacuated from Sikkim, but proper verification was not conducted. Many outsiders stayed in rented houses without being registered. SP Lepcha revealed that some criminals also enter Sikkim under the guise of workers, such as carpenters and laborers. He urged the public to cooperate in verification processes.

In 2023, the process of identifying missing persons and conducting rescue and relief operations was challenging due to unverified workers in the state. He warned that if illegal immigration continues, it could lead to an increase in criminal activities, disturbing law and order in Sikkim, which has a small population of only six lakh.

To address this issue, all house owners and landlords in Gangtok and across Sikkim must verify their tenants within 30 days. The Sikkim Tenants and Domestic and Professional Helps (Compulsory Verification) Act, 2008 mandates verification of all tenants and domestic workers for security purposes. Landlords must submit the tenant verification form at their nearest police station.

Additionally, under the Sikkim Labour Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act, 2021, all workers must be registered. Sikkim’s labour laws cover working hours, leave policies, and employment conditions, which are enforced by the Labour Department.

Workers in Sikkim fall into four categories:

1. Highly skilled labour

2. Skilled labour

3. Semi-skilled labour

4. Unskilled labour

Labourers working in construction sites, hotels, housekeeping, restaurants, and shops must register with the district labour office. Employers failing to register their workers will face a penalty of Rs 2,500 per labourer.

So far, 15,000 registrations have been completed in both the organized and unorganized sectors. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, over one lakh migrant workers were in Sikkim, indicating a significant gap in registration.

Priests in religious places such as churches, temples, gurdwaras, and mosques must also be verified and registered to prevent social disturbances.

Hotels in Sikkim, estimated to be around 2,000–3,000 in number, must complete C-Form registration for foreign guests under the Immigration, Visa, and Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) system. As of now, only 1,300 hotels have registered, leaving a significant number unregistered. Hotel owners must record details such as entry and exit dates of guests to prevent any unlawful activity.

To enforce these rules, flying squads consisting of officials from the police, labour department, and district administration will conduct inspections after February 10. Any business, shop, or household employing unverified workers will face legal consequences.

SP Lepcha also said that labour registration benefits workers under the e-Shram scheme, which provides insurance coverage. He urged Sikkim’s residents to participate actively in the process for the state’s safety and security.

Strict legal action will be taken under two laws:

1. Sikkim Tenants and Domestic and Professional Helps (Compulsory Verification) Act, 2008

2. Sikkim Labour Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act, 2021