The Freedom Facility Centre, a prominent deaddiction and rehabilitation center in Gangtok, celebrated its foundation day with a volleyball tournament with the message of “Life Without Drugs.”

The event witnessed the participation of 14 teams, including 11 from rehabilitation centers and three from fellowship groups, all committed to leading a drug-free life.

KC Nima, the founder of Freedom Facility Centre, expressed gratitude to Gangtok District Collector (DC) Tushar G Nikhare for his continuous support in the fight against drug abuse. “Today, I want to present a certificate of appreciation to the DC on behalf of the families of addicts and alcoholics. I recall an incident when we were playing football, and our opponents abused us. I shared this with the DC, and he assured me that he would take action. His presence at today’s event itself is enough for us. We don’t need grand gestures; his support is what truly motivates us,” said Nima.

The tournament served as a platform to showcase that life without drugs is not only possible but also fulfilling. “We organized this tournament to send a message to society that many of us are living drug-free lives and that life can be beautiful without substance abuse,” he added.



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While acknowledging the efforts to curb drug abuse, Nima voiced his concerns over the implementation of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, 2006 (SADA). “I have never been satisfied with the way SADA has been implemented. The Act itself is not wrong, but its execution needs improvement. If certain provisions were enforced effectively, they could greatly benefit society,” he remarked.

Speaking on the changing landscape of drug abuse awareness in Sikkim, Nima noted that public consciousness has significantly increased over the past decade. “Ten or twenty years ago, drug abuse remained a persistent issue. However, now, more people are aware of its dangers, and public acceptance of rehabilitation has grown,” he said.

The Freedom Facility Centre, which has been operating for the past ten years, continues to play a crucial role in drug rehabilitation. “When we started this initiative, our goal was to help people live a drug-free life. Today, we have 72 employees, including eight female staff members, and we collaborate with 12 other rehabilitation centers. At present, we are treating 300 individuals struggling with addiction, and they are now learning how to lead a life without drugs,” said Nima.

Encouraging those battling addiction, he emphasized the importance of rehabilitation. “Rehab is a place of hope. If someone truly wants to overcome drug or alcohol addiction, they must consider visiting a rehabilitation center,” he said.