As Sikkim has sincerely joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the students of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), on October 5, cleaned up the resting places for locals and implemented the ''CLEAN INDIA CAMPAIGN''.

While cleaning the places, non-biodegradable waste was collected from the nearby forest.

In Sikkim's major cities, such as Gangtok and Namchi (the most recent addition to the Central government's list of smart cities), there has been a concerted effort to install public drinking water filters, build more public toilets, and implement a better signage system, some of the parameters commonly used to rank a city's cleanliness.

Sikkim's government has prohibited the use of single-use plastic in any form or manner throughout the Himalayan state.

The government of Sikkim has banned the use of single-use plastic products such as earphones, ice cream sticks, flatware, tea sets, and other similar items.

Notably, the Sikkim government has previously prohibited the use of plastic mineral water bottles.