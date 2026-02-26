Sikkim: Gangtok Traffic Police inducts drones to strengthen traffic management

The Gangtok Traffic Police has inducted two hi-tech drones to improve traffic management and enhance public safety in the state capital, officials said on Thursday, February 26.

According to an official statement, the move marks a significant step towards modernising traffic regulation and surveillance in Sikkim's Gangtok. The drones will be used for real-time monitoring of traffic movement, especially in congested areas and residential colonies where vehicles often block roads and disrupt smooth flow.

Officials said the drones will also help identify traffic bottlenecks that delay emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.

During major public gatherings, festivals and large-scale events, the aerial surveillance system will assist in better crowd management, improved coordination among personnel and faster response to any situation on the ground.

The traffic police expressed hope that the use of drone technology will make road monitoring more efficient and help ensure safer and smoother movement across the city.