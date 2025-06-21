Sikkim’s housing mission gains ground as SGAY survey ends in Ranka region

The final leg of the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) door-to-door survey has been successfully concluded under the Ranka Block Administrative Centre (BAC), covering the villages of Rai Gaon, Salangthang, Sangtong, Malangthang, and Phenzong, all within the Ranka Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU).

MLA Kala Rai personally oversaw the concluding survey phase and extended heartfelt commendation to the officers of Ranka BAC, local ward panchayats, party workers, and the community for their seamless coordination. She emphasized the significance of collective responsibility in delivering the survey with transparency and dedication.

Special acknowledgment was extended to Block Development Officer (BDO) Chuing Dorje Bhutia and Assistant Director (AD) Sonam Wongyal Bhutia, whose leadership was instrumental in ensuring the efficiency and accuracy of the data collection process.

"The SGAY survey is not just about data; it's a social pledge to uplift the underprivileged. It reflects our shared aspiration to ensure dignity and secure housing for those most in need,” stated MLA Kala Rai.

During the field visit, the legislator also visited Rai Gaon and Phenzong Primary Schools, engaging with students and faculty. She assured that infrastructural concerns raised by school communities would be taken up with the concerned departments for prompt redressal.

The SGAY scheme, spearheaded by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, is a flagship welfare programme aimed at ensuring housing for economically weaker sections, particularly in remote and underserved areas. The successful survey marks another step forward in the state government’s inclusive development vision