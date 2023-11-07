Mumbai recently witnessed an electrifying and power-packed performance by GATC at this year's edition of Mahindra Independence Rock, aka iRock. iRock is a historic rock festival which started off in the year 1986. On the 4th of November, GATC shared the stage with notable bands like Bhayanak Maut, Underside (from Nepal), and other iconic names from the Indian/Nepal rock and metal scene.

The audience's response was nothing short of phenomenal, with enthusiastic applause and a definite buzz that even caught the attention of prominent figures in the Indian music industry. These included names like Vishal Dadlani and Farhan Akhtar, who took to the band’s vocalist, Girish’s social media to express their admiration, specially on a reel shared by him, of his sound check before the show, which has now gone viral with over a Million views. He was also followed by many notable figures on Instagram and one of them being the first winner of Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant.

The impact of GATC's performance at iRock was clearly evident on social media platforms, news outlets, and through comments, posts, and reactions from the massive iRock crowd. It's safe to say that “Amchi Mumbai” was thoroughly impressed by GATC's “ Paisa Vasool “ iconic performance. Sikkim's very own GATC made a meteoric mark and left an unforgettable experience, contributing to the history and legacy of Indian rock and metal.

Vocalist and Founder Girish Pradhan was also invited to stay an extra day by the iconic rock band, Parikrama to jam on a song with them on the final day of the festival.