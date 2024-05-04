Chief Secretary Mr VB Pathak chaired a meeting at the Tashiling Secretariat today to discuss the celebration of the 49th State Day of Sikkim which falls on May 16, 2024.

Present in the meeting were R Telang, ACS Home Department, Heads of various Departments (HoDs), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gangtok and other officers of the state Government.

The Chief Secretary provided an overview of the necessary arrangements for the celebration and discussed in detail the activities assigned to each of the departments and the event flow of the programme.



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Furthermore, the Chief Secretary outlined plans for the 50th State Day Celebration next year and encouraged department heads to brainstorm ideas for the same.

A brief interaction session took place, where the attendees put forth their recommendations.