A total of 31 delegates from various nations reached Sikkim on March 14 to participate in the G-20 Business (B20) Summit 2023.

The delegates include the representatives of The Group of Twenty (G20) countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and the United States along with representatives from Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The delegates were received with a warm welcome upon their arrival at Greenfield Airport, Pakyong by Namrata Thapa IAS, Secretary IPR Department, Tashi Cho Cho, Secretary of Home Department, B.K Lama, Secretary of Culture Department, Pempo T Pulger, State Protocol Officer Home Department, Tashi Chophel, District Collector Pakyong, Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, Superintendent of Police Pakyong along with Rajendra Grover, Director, Airport Authority of India and officials from various department.

Additionally, the 15 Sikkim ethnic groups performed a grand customary welcome at Greenfield Airport.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community and among the most prominent Engagement Groups of G20. For Sikkim, the B20 will offer a huge opportunity to highlight the economic potential and pave the way for partnerships with business communities from G20 countries.

Known for its incredible natural beauty and strategic location, Sikkim offers a wide range of opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in Tourism, Hospitality, Agriculture, and Pharmaceuticals.

It is a rare forum where we can collectively present our economic strengths to the esteemed delegates from the G20 countries.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency is - "VasudhaivaKutumbakam" or "One Earth. One Family. One Future.

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