As Sikkim prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Statehood in May 2025, the state government has called upon all tourism-related stakeholders to take an active role in the golden jubilee festivities. A key highlight of this historic celebration will be the anticipated visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as part of the commemorative events.

To mark this momentous occasion, the tourism sector, including hotels, restaurants, homestays, travel agencies, and other related establishments, has been urged to start festive preparations from 13th May 2025 and continue throughout the month. The initiative aims to showcase the state's vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and commitment to becoming a premier tourism destination in India.

Among the key activities requested by the state government are:

Decorating premises with colorful lights and floral arrangements,

Hoisting the National Flag at the entrance of establishments,

Ensuring cleanliness and creating a welcoming environment for guests.

This initiative is not only designed to honor the Prime Minister's visit but also to enhance the overall visitor experience, reinforcing Sikkim's reputation as a top-tier tourism destination.