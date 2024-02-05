In an announcement at the Raj Bhavan in Sikkim sate capital Gangtok, Secretary J.D. Bhutia today announced the dynamic lineup of events for "Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat, Pushpit Sikkim," scheduled from February 16 to 18.

The press conference, led by the Governor's Secretariat, highlighted the significance of spreading awareness about the upcoming festivities.

Kicking off the celebrations, the Health Department and State Government are set to host a two-day mega health camp on February 14 and 15 at Raj Bhavan. Offering free entry to all, the event will bring together a diverse team of medical professionals, providing consultations, screenings and treatments across various specialties.

As Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya completed one year in office, the 'Hamro Sankalp' festivities marked a pivotal moment in his tenure. The Governor, adorned with a symbolic sash, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that had shaped the vibrant celebration lineup.

On February 16 the event will marked with the remodelling of the Shiv Temple and the foundation-laying ceremony of the Lord Buddha Temple. The Culture Department will add to the grandeur with a captivating display of 19 ethnic community dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. Simultaneously, the Community Rehabilitation Centre (CRC) Assamlinzey will distribute prosthetics, reaffirming the commitment to improving the lives of citizens.

February 17 will witness the Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim Mega Blood Donation Camp at Raj Bhavan, featuring participation from over 25 organizations, including the Red Cross and the Rotary Club. Alongside the blood donation drive, cultural events will spotlight local talents, contributing to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Sikkim.

The grand finale on February 18 features cultural performances and a mesmerizing floral show.

