Sikkim gears up for high-altitude super car rally, first coordination meet held in Gangtok

The first coordination meeting for the upcoming super car rally, a high-altitude motoring event supported by the Black Cat Division under the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and the Government of Sikkim, was convened on Tuesday, November 18 at the mini hall of the District Administrative Centre (DAC), Gangtok.

The meeting was jointly chaired by District Collector (DC) Gangtok Tushar G. Nikhare, Additional Political Secretary Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, and a representative of the Indian Army. Senior officials from various state departments, including SP Gangtok Mahendra Subba and OSD to the Chief Minister Rewaj Chettri, were also present.

Organised by the Mumbai-based Super Car Route group, the rally will feature high-end vehicles such as Lamborghinis and Porsches. Positioned as a self-funded, self-driven initiative, the event aims to bolster Sikkim’s profile as one of India’s most picturesque and premium driving destinations.

The Trishakti Corps is extending support to promote Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan, an initiative of the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. The programme seeks to provide immersive access to India’s historic battlefields, including Cho La, a 5,420-metre pass known for its role in the 1967 Indo-China clashes. With its striking alpine vistas and strategic significance, Cho La is gaining traction as a major destination for travellers and military-history enthusiasts.

Scheduled from December 11 to 15, the rally will flag off from Sukna, West Bengal, and proceed through Siliguri, Gangtok, Cho La, Natu La, and the Gnathang–Zuluk circuit. The route has been curated to highlight Sikkim’s dramatic landscapes, border terrains, and pristine mountain roads.

During the meeting, organisers requested assistance with logistics and coordination across departments. The District Collector assured full administrative support. The Additional Political Secretary also proposed integrating state government schemes into the rally’s digital promotions to widen outreach.

Officials further noted that the entire event will be fully funded by the participating supercar owners, who will bring their own vehicles.

Extending a vote of thanks, OSD to HCM Rewaj Chettri thanked stakeholders for their cooperation and expressed confidence that the rally would significantly enhance Sikkim’s visibility and highlight the state’s robust road infrastructure.

Representatives from Trishakti Corps, SAMSA, Brothers, and various government offices took part in the deliberations.