Yangang, Sikkim, will host the International Youth Conclave for Tourism Development from April 12-14, 2025, bringing together 176 delegates from India and across the globe to discuss sustainable tourism and community empowerment.

The event, coinciding with Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Anniversary, aims to highlight emerging destinations like Yangang while promoting responsible tourism practices.

Organized by the Yangang Tourism Development Committee (YTDC) and supported by the Government of Sikkim, the conclave will feature panel discussions, cultural exchanges, and heritage walks to explore ways to enhance tourism while preserving the region’s rich cultural and natural heritage.



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Under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and with the patronage of Deputy Speaker and Area MLA Raj Kumari Thapa, the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to fostering sustainable tourism and economic growth.

Participants will engage in thought-provoking dialogues on eco-tourism, digital tourism strategies, and local entrepreneurship, making this conclave a key platform for shaping the future of tourism in Sikkim and beyond.

The event is expected to provide a boost to local businesses and tourism infrastructure while reinforcing Sikkim’s reputation as a model for sustainable tourism.

The conclave is open to tourism professionals, policymakers, students, and stakeholders who are eager to contribute to the future of the industry. Yangang, with its pristine landscapes and cultural vibrancy, offers the perfect setting for this global exchange of ideas and initiatives.