A high-level coordination meeting was convened at Hotel Norkhil, Gangtok, to strategize and finalize preparations for the Discover State Level Ravangla Chozo Fest 2025 and the inaugural Chief Minister Volleyball Gold Cup. The meeting was led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, marking a significant step in the lead-up to the festival, which will be held from April 11 to 16, 2025, in celebration of Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood.

The meeting was chaired by MLA Riksal Dorjee Bhutia and saw the presence of key dignitaries, including State Youth Wing President Lakpa Moktan, Press Secretary to the CM Yougan Tamang, OSD (Political Affairs) Karma Subba, AA1 Contractor Tashi Gyalpo Bhutia, Former APS Pakyong Bishal Pokhrel, SKM Vice President & TAAS President Norgay Lachungpa, as well as officials from the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation. Former SKM Student Wing President Chopel Sherpa and State Organization Secretary (Press & Publicity) Tashi D. Bhutia were also in attendance.

Discussions focused on strengthening community engagement, enhancing tourism potential, and positioning Ravangla as a cultural and sporting hub. The Discover Ravangla Chozo Fest 2025 aims to promote local artists, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs, offering them a dynamic platform to showcase their talents and products. Simultaneously, the Chief Minister Volleyball Gold Cup is set to attract top teams, encouraging sportsmanship and youth participation.

With an emphasis on Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage, economic growth, and tourism development, the festival is expected to create lasting socio-economic opportunities while fostering unity among communities.