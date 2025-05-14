Chief Secretary R. Telang chaired a high-level preparatory meeting at the Tashiling Secretariat today to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to Sikkim on May 17–18, 2025.

Officials discussed key aspects of the visit, including itinerary finalisation, programme formats, logistics, security, liaison officer deployment, accommodation, transport, medical and catering arrangements, and budget provisions.

The Vice President's two-day tour will feature an interactive session with students and a visit to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Heads of Departments and senior officials from all line departments participated in the meeting, with the Chief Secretary calling for coordinated efforts to ensure a successful visit.



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