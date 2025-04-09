Sikkim gets gold investment app developed by local youth
Sikkim's new gold investment app, Zelt, developed by Gangtok's Abishek Goyal, was launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The app highlights the entrepreneurial skills of the state's youth.
Sikkim now has an application for gold-related investments, developed by a local youth. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the application on April 8.
"Pleased to launch the Zelt app, an innovative platform for gold-related investments, developed by young entrepreneur Abishek Goyal from Lall Market, Gangtok," the CM said in a social media post.
The app called Zelt offers a secure, transparent, and user-friendly space for sellers and buyers to connect directly, Tamang said.
Furthermore, he added that it was encouraging to see a local youth embrace entrepreneurship with such creativity.
The chief minister extended his best wishes to Goyal for his future endeavours.
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