Sikkim Minister Raju Basnett, on January 19, inaugurated the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP), a forward-thinking initiative by the Sikkim State Council of Science & Technology.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The programme aims to equip individuals with specialised skills that contribute to sustainable livelihoods and ecological conservation.

The GSDP offers certificate courses in three key areas:

- Nature Conservation cum Ecotourism Guide

- Apiculturist (Wild Bee) Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP)

- Micro-Entrepreneur NTFP - Bamboo Crafts

Speaking at the launch, Raju Basnett spoke about the importance of the programme’s role in empowering Sikkimese youth with the skills necessary for green entrepreneurship.

“This initiative aligns with Sikkim’s commitment to ecological conservation while opening up new avenues for employment and sustainable growth,” he said.