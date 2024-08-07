With financial support from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Chunu Rai of Meyong Busty, Gyalshing, Sikkim is advancing towards her goal of becoming a pilot.

In a Facebook post, the Sikkim CM stated, "We are thrilled to see Chunu Rai chasing her dreams and we are committed to supporting her every step of the way."

Rai enrolled in the Commercial Pilot License Course at Red Bird Flight Training Academy in Karnataka, with the backing of the Sikkim government. The course was totally funded by the state government.

The state government have their hopes fixed on Rai whose achievement serves as an example of empowerment and talent nurturing. Sikkim government is confident that she will continue to make the state proud.

Chunu Rai, daughter of Hasta Raj Rai and Sumnima Rai, hails from Meyong Busty, Gyalshing district. She met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during a public meeting where she informed him about her aspiration to become a pilot.

"When I told him about this seemingly unreachable dream of mine, he supported me wholeheartedly without any hesitation. He has taken care of me just like a father does. I am here because of our Sir, who gives his all to his people. Our Sir doesn’t leave any stone unturned to make our dreams a reality. I am very grateful to have someone as caring and understanding as our dear CM Sir," shared Chunu.