A young woman from Sikkim was raped by two men at a guest house in Kishanganj, Bihar. The incident took place when the victim, along with a friend, missed their train back to Sikkim on June 6 night and sought accommodation assistance from a local acquaintance.

According to police reports, the accused individuals, identified as Arhan Akhtar from Bahadurganj and Amjad Hussain from Araria district, were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when they forcibly entered the victim's room and subjected her to sexual assault. Despite the presence of the victim's male friend, the perpetrators overpowered him and tied him down before taking turns raping the young woman.

In a fortunate turn of events, one of the victims managed to escape and promptly alerted the police. Prompt action by the police led to the raid of the guest house, where the traumatised victim was rescued, and the two accused were apprehended.

The victim was immediately admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment and necessary support.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, with a forensic team from Bhagalpur visiting the crime scene to collect crucial evidence. The accused individuals are currently in custody, and legal proceedings are underway to ensure justice is served.