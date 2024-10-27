Sikkim's girls' kho kho team is set to compete in the Khelo India East & North East Zone Women’s Kho Kho League for the 2024-2025 season, held in Haldia, West Bengal, from September 27 to October 29.

The team, representing Sikkim in both sub-junior and junior categories, features 13 players selected from various schools across the state, including Sombaria, Rumbuk, Lingdok, Phangthang, and Namchi Public School.

The team brings a strong support structure, with Teju Hang Limboo as the team manager and Tilak Ojha as the physiotherapist. Head coach Amrita Biswakarma leads the players, assisted by Geetu Poudayl, while Technical Director Anup Chakraborty offers strategic guidance.

The Sikkim Kho Kho Association acknowledged the commitment of President BK Roka and General Secretary Sabitri Pradhan, whose support has been crucial in preparing the team for this regional tournament.