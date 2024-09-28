The Sikkim Kho Kho Association on September 28 announced the participation of its girls' team in the 34th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Girls) 2024-2025, set to take place from September 28 to October 2, 2024 in Jharkhand.



14 talented players from various districts and schools have been selected to represent Sikkim at the national level.

The selected players include three from Rumbuk Secondary School, four from Sombaria Soreng Senior Secondary School, six from Lingdok Secondary School, and one from Pangthang Junior High School. Over the past 23 days, intensive coaching camps were conducted at Sombaria and Lingdok schools, where 14 out of 45 players were chosen to form the state team.



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"This is a moment of great pride for all of us," said Anup Chakraborty, Technical Head of the SKKA, during the final day program that was attended by school heads, parents, and local supporters. The camps were led by State officials Tejuhang Limbu and Tilak Ohja, who provided valuable training and mentorship to the young athletes. General Secretary Savitri Pradhan also visited the camp to offer her guidance.

The team departed from Sikkim on the morning of September 26, 2024, and will be managed by Teju with Amrita Biswakarma as the head coach and Geetu Poudyal as the assistant coach. Chakraborty will oversee the team's participation and liaise with the event organizers in Jharkhand.