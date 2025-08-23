Sikkim: Glacial lake expedition crosses Dongkha La Pass, conducts high-altitude surveys

The Glacial Lake Expedition team successfully crossed the Dongkha La Pass at 18,200 feet and entered the plateau region of the Sikkim Himalayas on the third day of their journey.



During the day, the team visited the sacred Gurudongmar Lake, seeking blessings for the safe and successful completion of the expedition. Following this, they ascended the Dorzila Summit, situated at 18,500 feet, where they conducted a preliminary survey of the Chombu Valley downstream.



The survey aimed to assess the feasibility of structural interventions to mitigate risks associated with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).



The expedition team then proceeded to Kareng, where they engaged in detailed discussions with ITBP officials on communication strategies—an essential aspect for designing effective early warning systems.



Post-lunch, the team traveled to Thangu Valley and concluded the day’s activities at the Army transit camp, preparing for subsequent stages of the expedition.