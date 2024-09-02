The expedition to assess the susceptibility of six high-risk glacial lakes in Sikkim which was was flagged off by Lachen Mangan legislator Samdup Lepcha on August 31, reached the Tenchungkha lake at 15700 feet in Lachung, on September 2.

The team was accompanied by the Lachung Dzumsa.The visit was preceded by traditional prayer ceremonies performed by the local Lachen monk body in at least 4 locations which were deeply spiritual and moving.

In the pre-departure meet held before the movement, the team leader Dr Sandeep Tambe and the Dzumsa had already briefed the team about all the do's and dont's to be kept in mind by the team while visiting the holy lake which is revered by the local populace as well as all Sikkimese.

The team expressed gratitude to the ITBP for its assistance and gracious help and successfully conducted the GPR Test, Electrical Resistivity Test, geo morphometry, lake discharge measurements, among others.

These tests are crucial if mitigation measures are to be taken up later.

The 15-day expedition, running from August 31 to September 14, aims to evaluate the glacial lakes of Tenchungkha, Khangchung Chho, Lachen Khangtse, Lachung Khangtse, La Tsho, and Shako Chho, which pose significant risks due to their precarious locations and environmental conditions.