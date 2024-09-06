The expedition team to study Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in Mangan District, on September 6 reached Gurudongmar Lake.

Upon their arrival, traditional prayer ceremonies were performed by the monks of Lachen monastery, Lachen Dzumsa and the expedition team to invoke the blessings of Guru Rinpoche.

The expedition team also conducted a preliminary assessment of Khangchung Tsho Lake, situated at 18,000 feet, which is the largest lake in Sikkim, measuring over 3 kilometers in length.

The Khangchung Tsho lake is glacier-fed by the Teesta Khangtse Glacier and is growing rapidly and is situated just 500 meters from the international border.

On September 7, tomorrow, the team plans to take up detailed study of the lake and Shako Chho.

A comprehensive expedition to assess the susceptibility of six high-risk glacial lakes in Sikkim was flagged off on August 31 by Lachen Mangan legislator Samdup Lepcha.

The 15-day expedition, running from August 31 to September 14, aims to evaluate the glacial lakes of Tenchungkha, Khangchung Chho, Lachen Khangtse, Lachung Khangtse, La Tsho, and Shako Chho, which pose significant risks due to their precarious locations and environmental conditions.