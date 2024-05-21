Sadar Police, on May 21, launched an investigation into two separate burglary incidents in Gangtok involving the theft of gold ornaments and cash.

In the first case, Sadar Police Station registered FIR no. 72/2024 under sections 380/381 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The incident was reported on May 19, 2024, by Vaskar Ghaley, a 42-year-old resident of Tibet Road, Gangtok. Ghaley reported that his domestic helper, Jiwan, left their residence at around 7:00 am and had not returned by 1:30 pm. Upon investigation, Jiwan was allegedly involved in the theft, which included approximately 15.5 tolas of gold ornaments and cash between Rs. 40,000-50,000 from a godrej in Ghaley's mother's room.

As the investigation progresses, one individual has been detained under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and three others under section 41 of the CrPC.

In a second incident, Sadar Police Station registered FIR no. 71/2024 on May 19, 2024, under sections 454/380 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The case was filed by Ranjana Gurung, 38, of Lumsey, 6th Mile, Tadong, Gangtok. Gurung reported that on May 18, 2024, unknown perpetrators broke into her rented accommodation and stole gold ornaments valued at Rs 3 lakhs from her locker.

Both cases are under active investigation as the Sadar Police seek to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.