Gorkhaland Activist Samuha on November 18 said that they are gearing up for bigger and national level non-political movements to pursue the demand for separate statehood of Gorkhaland.

"We have already started visiting states we visited Assam with our agenda and this time we have decided to take the issue forward nonpolitical like when the Nepali Language was included in the scheduled language which was a great public movement or revolution and in the same way we are planning to start a new movement for Gorkhaland and that would be purely nonpolitical and will be fully public sponsored. We are not going for political parties and other big fundings," Kishore Pradhan, Convenor of Gorkhaland Activist Samuha while addressing a press conference.

When asked on what ground the movement will be approached then Kishore Pradhan replied, "Our main aim is to do away with the Identity crisis of the Gorkha community in India as the Gorkha community's identity is still asked hence to show and to prove we must have our own state that is Gorkhaland so if we get the Gorkhaland then our identity issue will be solved"

Pradhan was accompanied by Bikram Chhetri Assistant Convenor during the presser.