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Sikkim government announces dearness allowance hike for employees and pensioners

Sikkim government announces dearness allowance hike for employees and pensioners

The Government of Sikkim on Tuesday, October 7 announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, effective January 1, 2025, aiming to ease the rising cost of living for state workers.

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Sikkim government announces dearness allowance hike for employees and pensioners
Story highlights
  • Sikkim government increases DA and DR effective 1 January 2025
  • Pre-revised pay employees get 6% hike, revised pay get 2%
  • Contract and work-charged staff included in the hike

The Government of Sikkim on Tuesday, October 7 announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, effective January 1, 2025, aiming to ease the rising cost of living for state workers.


According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, employees and pensioners drawing pay under the pre-revised basic pay structure will receive an additional 6% DA and Dearness Relief (DR). This increment will raise their DA and DR rates to 252%.


For those drawing pay under the revised basic pay structure, the government has sanctioned an additional 2% DA and DR, increasing their rates to 55%.


The hike will also extend to employees appointed on a contract basis and those in work-charged establishments drawing revised pay under regular scales, as confirmed by the Finance Department.


This move reflects the state government’s commitment to supporting its workforce amid economic challenges and inflationary pressures.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Oct 07, 2025
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