Sikkim warns employees against using political influence for service matters

The Sikkim government has directed all state government employees to stop using political or external pressure seeking personal benefits in service-related matters.

In a circular issued by the Department of Personnel on July 15, Chief Secretary R. Telang clarified that the practice goes against the rules and will no longer be tolerated.

The circular, dated July 16, 2025, refers specifically to Rule 21 of the Sikkim Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1981, which clearly prohibits any government servant from trying to use political or other forms of influence to further their interests in matters of service. The circular also cites a past directive—Order No. 118/G/DOP dated April 21, 1995—which had earlier reminded employees of the same rule.

However, the government has noted with concern that many employees continue to violate this rule despite repeated instructions. “This has been viewed very seriously by the Government,” the circular states, adding that any such violation from now on will invite strict disciplinary action. Such actions will be taken under the Sikkim Government Servants’ (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1985.

The Chief Secretary has made it clear that all service-related requests must go through the proper departmental channel. Employees must follow due process rather than seeking to influence decisions through politicians or other external figures. This step, according to sources in the Secretariat, is aimed at bringing more discipline, fairness, and transparency in the handling of service matters.