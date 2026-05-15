Sikkim government bans purchase of new official vehicles for one year

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity, fuel conservation and responsible governance, Prem Singh Tamang on May 14 announced a series of stringent austerity measures across Sikkim, including a 50 per cent reduction in his official motorcade, implementation of an odd-even vehicle system and a one-year ban on the purchase of new government vehicles.

The Chief Minister announced the decisions during a high-level administrative meeting attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Heads of Departments, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police. Senior officials from other districts also participated virtually.

Tamang stated that the measures were aimed at promoting fuel conservation, responsible governance, administrative efficiency and optimum utilisation of public resources amid rising global economic and energy concerns.

As part of the austerity initiative, the Government of Sikkim has imposed a one-year prohibition on the purchase of new official vehicles by all departments and government offices across the state. However, emergency service vehicles and police vehicles have been exempted from the restriction considering operational and public safety requirements.

The move is being viewed as part of the state government’s broader effort to reduce expenditure, streamline administrative costs and encourage financial discipline in governance.

Among the key announcements, the Chief Minister declared a 50 per cent reduction in his own official convoy as a symbolic step towards encouraging fuel conservation and public participation in the initiative.

Pilot vehicles allotted to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly have also been withdrawn. Fuel consumption for vehicles assigned to ministers and MLAs will further be reduced by 20 per cent.

The state government additionally announced implementation of an odd-even vehicle rule across all districts in order to regulate vehicle movement and reduce fuel usage. Emergency and essential service vehicles, however, will remain exempted from the restrictions.

As part of the larger austerity framework, all departments have been instructed to introduce pool vehicle systems and encourage officials to walk for nearby meetings whenever possible. The administration has also promoted greater use of public transport, virtual meetings and digital coordination under a “digital-first” governance model.

Restrictions have further been imposed on inter-district and out-of-state travel by government employees using official vehicles unless such travel is considered absolutely necessary.

All Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) and Chairpersons have additionally been directed to remain stationed within their respective constituencies and avoid unnecessary movement.

In another significant decision, the Chief Minister announced that 50 per cent of government employees would work from home wherever feasible in order to reduce commuting and operational expenses. Foreign travel by government officials has also been suspended for one year.

The government further declared that Saturdays and Sundays would continue as non-working days, during which official government vehicles would not be allowed to ply except for emergency duties.

Officials stated that the decisions reflect the government’s focus on prioritising essential expenditure while ensuring efficient utilisation of existing infrastructure and resources.

Appealing for public cooperation, Prem Singh Tamang said the measures were temporary but necessary in the larger interest of both the state and the country. A detailed notification regarding implementation of the new directives is expected to be issued soon by the Home Department.