The Sikkim state government has decided that the life period and validity of permits for luxury vehicles (Z-Series) shall not exceed 12 years and are non-renewable after 12 years.

An AI-based e-challan system will be implemented to monitor these rules from 01.07.2024.

Further, a penalty of Rs 2000/- will be imposed automatically through AI monitoring systems via e-challan for any defaulters.

Meanwhile, a grace period of 24 hours is provided for the deposit of the penalty to avoid double fines.

Luxury taxi vehicle owners with vehicles over 12 years old are requested to convert their vehicles to the private category series immediately to avoid penalties and other legal complications as per the law.



Also Read: Tourism and Civil Aviation Department issues new fare chart in Sikkim

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, on May 24 held a high-level meeting to issue a new fare chart, including permit charges for Gangtok to Nathula, Tsomgo point and Baba Mandir Point.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and attended by DGP, ACS Home, Pr. Secretary, Tourisma CAv. Commissioner cum Secretary Transport, Secretary Tourism and CAv. Secretary Home, IG Check Post and concerned Army officers.

The changes were made after approval of the competent authority was taken.

Taxi fares for luxury vehicles have been revised to Rs 7000.

Taxi fares for normal vehicles have been revised to Rs 6500.

Furthermore, the order also states that tourists may contact the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on 9434182178, Police Check Post on 7908081127 and the Transport Department on 9434126851 for any issues related to charging of excess fares.