Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on December 18, attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of K.B. Limboo Senior Secondary School at Sribadam, in Soreng district. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensure educational access to everyone.

Addressing the gathering, the Sikkim CM spoke on the school's remarkable 75-year journey, calling it a "big achievement" and a "blessing" for the students.

He acknowledged the school's humble beginnings as a private institution, which had been established by the donations and voluntary efforts of the community's forefathers.

"The school started 75 years ago as a committee-run school, with many teachers working voluntarily. It gradually became a government institution, and many who are no longer with us contributed land and resources for its establishment. I remember them and thank them deeply," said Tamang.

Speaking on the importance of education, Tamang said, "Education is the backbone of society. Without it, we have nothing. If education is absent, a person cannot progress in life." He also reiterated the government's commitment to making education accessible to all, especially the underprivileged.

Since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party assumed power in 2019, the chief minister outlined several significant reforms in the education sector.

"One of our first priorities was education. We regularised the posts of teachers who were previously working on an ad-hoc basis. We made sure that teachers' positions were permanent, ensuring job security for those who had been serving for decades," he said. This reform has led to improved job security and stability for teachers across the state, further contributing to the overall quality of education.

Tamang also highlighted the SKM government's efforts in enhancing educational infrastructure, such as the provision of land for the establishment of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Sikkim.

"Earlier, governments failed to provide land for such institutions, but we made sure that NIT got 100 acres of land for its construction," he stated.

He also mentioned several initiatives aimed at supporting students, especially girls, and promoting equal opportunities. The Bahini Scheme, which provides sanitary pads to schoolgirls, and the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme, which funds students to study abroad, are among the government's key educational programmes.

"We have already sent seven students abroad with funding of up to ₹50 lakhs, and we are looking forward to supporting more," Tamang added.

For students pursuing higher education in fields like medicine, the government is offering substantial financial assistance. "We are providing free education for MBBS students, with 50 out of 80 seats funded by the state government. This includes covering the hostel fees as well," he explained.

In his address, Tamang said that the state is committed to improving education for all, especially the poor and marginalised. "We are ensuring that no student is left behind, regardless of their financial background. Education is the key to a brighter future, and we are doing everything we can to make it accessible to every student in Sikkim."