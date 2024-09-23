Sikkim's Roads and Bridges Department organised a two-day-long free mega health camp with the theme 'Your Health, Our Priority', in line with the state government’s mission towards a healthy state at Sonamati Memorial Government Senior Secondary School, Khamdong from September 21-22, 2024.

The camp was organised by Minister of Roads and Bridges, N B Dahal who is also the area MLA of Khamdong-Singtam constituency, in collaboration with Lions Club of Gangtok.

The camp provided services to nearly 1,500 patients from Khamdong and surrounding localities, followed by the free distribution of medicines.

While addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted that the camp was organised to raise health awareness among the local community, who face challenges in accessing basic medical care and often lack information about the illnesses affecting them.

He extended his gratitude to the special medical team for their selfless and dignified service to the people and also to those who were involved in making this health camp a success. Furthermore, he appealed all to take maximum benefit from the camp.

The specialists who volunteered in the free camp were-

Physiotherapists - Dr. Nilima Pradhan and Dr. Prashant Tamang

Dental - Dr. Kiran Dhakal and Dr. Bindya Sharma –

Ophthalmology - Dr. Ambika

Pediatric - Dr. Vikram Kharga, Dr. Bijay Tamang and Dr. Birendra Gurung

Nephrology - Dr. Abhishek Gautam

ENT - Dr.Jigmee Bhutia

General Medicine - Dr. B.N. Sharma, Dr. Manbir Subba, Dr. Tanya Lepcha and Dr. Shubham Dhamala

Gynaecology - Dr. Deokota, Dr. J.B.Gurung -

Orthopedic - Dr. Bishal Chettri

Cardiology - Dr. DP Rai and Dr. Palden Bhutia

Medical team from Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Gangtok also provided comprehensive health check-ups to the local residents.