Sikkim government conducts two-day free health camp, caters to 1500 Khamdong residents
The Sikkim government held a two-day free health camp at Sonamati Memorial Government Senior Secondary School, benefiting 1,500 residents of Khamdong. The event, organised by the Roads and Bridges Department and the Lions Club of Gangtok, aimed to raise health awareness and provide medical services to the local community.
Sikkim's Roads and Bridges Department organised a two-day-long free mega health camp with the theme 'Your Health, Our Priority', in line with the state government’s mission towards a healthy state at Sonamati Memorial Government Senior Secondary School, Khamdong from September 21-22, 2024.
The camp was organised by Minister of Roads and Bridges, N B Dahal who is also the area MLA of Khamdong-Singtam constituency, in collaboration with Lions Club of Gangtok.
The camp provided services to nearly 1,500 patients from Khamdong and surrounding localities, followed by the free distribution of medicines.
While addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted that the camp was organised to raise health awareness among the local community, who face challenges in accessing basic medical care and often lack information about the illnesses affecting them.
He extended his gratitude to the special medical team for their selfless and dignified service to the people and also to those who were involved in making this health camp a success. Furthermore, he appealed all to take maximum benefit from the camp.
The specialists who volunteered in the free camp were-
Physiotherapists - Dr. Nilima Pradhan and Dr. Prashant Tamang
Dental - Dr. Kiran Dhakal and Dr. Bindya Sharma –
Ophthalmology - Dr. Ambika
Pediatric - Dr. Vikram Kharga, Dr. Bijay Tamang and Dr. Birendra Gurung
Nephrology - Dr. Abhishek Gautam
ENT - Dr.Jigmee Bhutia
General Medicine - Dr. B.N. Sharma, Dr. Manbir Subba, Dr. Tanya Lepcha and Dr. Shubham Dhamala
Gynaecology - Dr. Deokota, Dr. J.B.Gurung -
Orthopedic - Dr. Bishal Chettri
Cardiology - Dr. DP Rai and Dr. Palden Bhutia
Medical team from Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Gangtok also provided comprehensive health check-ups to the local residents.
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