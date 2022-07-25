Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, has underlined the need to develop measures to assist the state's police force and create reforms to promote their well-being. This action was taken in response to the death of three IRB Jawans in New Delhi, who were shot dead by a comrade. In this context, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presided over a high-level meeting with senior Sikkim Police officers yesterday in Mintokgang.

Following a thorough examination of the existing situation, the Sikkim Police Reforms and Discipline Committee, chaired by ADGP Akshay Sachdev, is being constituted. The group has been asked to present a report within one month after analyzing and researching numerous topics needed to strengthen the department.

Furthermore, the Sikkim Police Department has struck an agreement with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore to educate 50 officers in behavioral psychology, mental health counseling, and stress management, allowing them to assess and help others.

The Chief Minister stated that the welfare of the Sikkim Police is one of the major priorities of the state government and has further assured to extend support with regards to this matter.

At the meeting, senior police officers, including DGP, ADGP, IGs, and DIGs, were present during the meeting. It was informed by Dr S.D. Dhakal, Secretary to CM.