In a bid to preserve the scenic beauty of Sikkim's towns, the State Government has issued a directive aimed at curbing the mounting problem of cable clutter within urban landscapes. The Urban Development Department, under the aegis of the Government of Sikkim, has released a public notice condemning the unauthorized use of flower pot stands as makeshift supports for utility service wires.

The notice, bearing No: 741/UDD/Secy. and dated April 22, 2024, highlights the government's ongoing efforts towards town beautification initiatives stating the adornment of public spaces with flowers and decorative elements. However, recent observations have unveiled a concerning trend wherein cables and utility service wires are haphazardly strung or tied onto the flower pot stands along highways and various other locations.

Government expressed grave concern over this practice stating that flower pot stands are ill-equipped to bear the weight and strain of utility service wires. Not only does this unauthorized use compromise the structural integrity of the beautification works, but it also mars the aesthetic appeal of the towns.

Government has issued warning to all stakeholders involved, including service providers, cable operators, consumers and individuals. They have been asked to remove any cables or utility service wires from the flower pot stands to mitigate further defacement of public spaces.

Failure to comply with the directive will result in stringent actions by the department and Urban Local Bodies. Defaulters risk facing punitive measures, including the removal of cables at their expense. The expenditure incurred during such exercises will be levied from the concerned service providers, operators and individuals.