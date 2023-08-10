Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 10 stated that his government has taken proactive measures to maintain harmony and prevent the Himalayan state from encountering a situation akin to Manipur's recent catastrophe.

Tamang also criticized the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government, accusing it of sowing discord between communities for electoral gains, as per reports.

"I have ensured peace and amity between various communities in Sikkim; otherwise, there would have been a situation like Manipur," Tamang remarked during a program. Manipur has grappled with ethnic violence over the past three months, resulting in over 160 casualties and rendering thousands homeless. Tamang squarely aimed his criticism at his predecessor, Pawan Kumar Chamling, and his party, the SDF, for disrupting the state's peace for political advantage.

"The previous government intertwined religion with politics and politicized religion to incite conflicts between communities for electoral motives," Tamang claimed.

The Chief Minister stated that his Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has delivered on its commitment to bring about 'parivartan' (change) in the state.