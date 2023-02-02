Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 2 said his government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) with a prayer for correction of its ''inadvertent mention of the Sikkimese Nepali community as foreigners''.

In a press statement, the CM said, "This is to inform everyone that the Government of Sikkim has filed review petitions before the Supreme Court of India for suitably addressing the grievances and sentiments of the people of Sikkim concerning certain observations in the judgment pronounced on 13th January 2023."

Further, the Additional Advocate General of Sikkim and the Law Secretary, Government of Sikkim are handling the matter in New Delhi with legal experts.

Also Read: Sikkim: Health Minister Mani Kumar Sharma resigns from state cabinet

The CM is also said to be in New Delhi to meet the Law Minister, Government of India Kiren Rijiju along with top law officials of the country for further action.

"I reassure everyone that the matter is being dealt with in all seriousness, and I will do everything possible to protect the rights and dignity of all the Sikkimese people," said CM Tamang.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, the CM wrote, "''Let me reiterate and reassure you that no injustice will be meted out to anyone with regard to the inadvertent mention of the Sikkimese Nepali Community as Foreigners in the observation part, not in the judgment part of the verdict of Hon'ble Apex Court in the matter of income tax exemption for the old settlers of Sikkim.''

The apex court in its order dated January 13, 2023, had asked the Centre to amend the definition of 'Sikkimese' in Section 10 (26AAA) of the Income Tax Act 1961 for including income tax exemption to all Indian citizens domiciled in Sikkim on or before the merger date of April 26, 1975.

On the other hand, the ‘Foreigner’ Tag observation by Supreme Court on the judgement has come as a major jolt for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government in Sikkim.

Sikkim Health Minister Mani Kumar Sharma on February 2 resigned from the state cabinet.

MK Sharma submitted his resignation to Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang.

Stating his reason for stepping down as a cabinet minister, Sharma said that his move was in view of the recent SC verdict.

In his resignation letter, he stated that “the state government has not taken the sentiments of Sikkimese people seriously” and that he feels “it is not necessary to remain in the state cabinet further.”