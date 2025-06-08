The Sikkim government has launched a special helicopter sortie to evacuate stranded locals, tourist taxi drivers, and government officials from Chaten, where road access has been severely disrupted due to recent adverse weather conditions.

As part of ongoing coordinated relief and evacuation efforts, the first sortie took off this morning from Pakyong Greenfield Airport towards Chaten to initiate the rescue operation.

Reaffirming its commitment to citizen safety, the government assured that all necessary measures are being taken to support those affected in the region.

Earlier on June 7, at least 76 Army personnel were airlifted from Chaten. Road connectivity in the region has been cut off.

"Altogether 76 army personnel were airlifted by three MI-17 helicopters. The air evacuation operation from Chaten has concluded today with the helicopters transporting army personnel from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport," an official said.

The state government continues to closely monitor the overall situation and remains committed to providing all necessary support in the disaster-hit region and assistance to those affected by natural calamities, another official said.