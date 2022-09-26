Sikkim MLA Pawan Chamling appealed to the local intellectuals to voice their concern about Sikkim becoming the number one state in crime against children and road accident fatality in India.

He has also raised concerns about Sikkim ranking third in inflation and the unemployment rate increasing from 2 percent during the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDM) government to 24.5 percent on September 25.

"The government has spent no money on road repair because of which a large number of people have lost their lives to road accidents. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government is using a massive amount of money to hire social media propagandists whose job is to hide the government’s failure, lapses, and misdeeds," said Chamling.

Chamling also asserted that Sikkim has attracted national attention for at least four wrong reasons such as sexual offenses against children, Road accident fatalities, and inflation rate.

The unemployment rate in Sikkim has increased to 24.5 % according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). When the SDF party left the government in 2019, it was merely 2.1 percent. “Imagine an increase of 22.2 percentage points under the SKM government. This is an unpardonable crime against our youth and undeniable proof of Sikkim going downhill into poverty," added Chamling.

“Becoming the number one state in sexual crimes against children is the most troubling reality that we are facing. I shudder to think of how we are going to raise our girl children in such a state. Think of our image in India today, “Sikkim, the most unsafe place for girl children," continued MLA Pawan Chamling.

“This was not the Sikkim that we were born and raised in. This was not the Sikkim we handed over to the SKM government three years ago”, he further added.

To rank first in road accident fatalities with a rate of 10.2 which is double the national rate of 5.1 is another shocking reality. The number of road accidents in Sikkim increased by 13 percent in just one year (from 2020 to 2012) showing the worsening road conditions in Sikkim.

It needs mention here that in 2022, in five months, 33 people died and 72 people suffered serious injuries in various road accidents in Sikkim. Simply calling taxi drivers “guruji” doesn’t solve their problems.

The former chief minister of Sikkim, Chamling also stated that the SKM government collects crores of rupees by fining taxi drivers on a daily basis. “If that was not bad enough, now these drivers are having to risk their lives on these terrible roads. Many have already lost their lives and many have been seriously injured”.

Chamling also claimed that the Sikkimese roads have now become the worst in India. In rural areas, villagers themselves are clearing road blockages. “What is worse, many village roads have been closed for months. Even the road to the new STNM hospital, Sikkim’s health lifeline, is like a horse-riding path of the 18th century. Our tourism brand has been badly dented.

“The government is shamelessly and guiltlessly saying that there is no money to repair roads. At the same time, they are buying luxury vehicles for their party workers and going on endless tours with their jumbo team”.

“The increasing retail inflation right before two major festivals is pushing the Sikkimese population into deepening poverty. Most households do not have enough money to buy their daily provisions”.