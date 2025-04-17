The Government of Sikkim on April 16 organized a key programme on science, technology, and environmental conservation under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Tashiling Secretariat, brought together top officials, scientific experts, and community representatives to lay the groundwork for future initiatives in environmental protection, innovation, and cultural preservation.

The event was chaired by the Minister for Forest and Environment, Mines and Geology, who said that the government is committed to a holistic and collaborative approach. With growing challenges in climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable development, the government underlined the need for science-based policies backed by cultural sensitivity and indigenous knowledge.

A notable highlight of the programme was a virtual interaction with Mr. Tim Curtis, Director and UNESCO Representative from the New Delhi Regional Office. His participation brought valuable international insights, particularly on the importance of education, community involvement, and global partnerships in sustainable development.

Senior government officials played an active role in the discussions. Among the attendees were Sandeep Tambe, Principal Secretary, and Dhiren Shrestha, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology. They were joined by Rajdeep Gurung, Assistant Scientific Officer, and representatives from other key departments, including BK Lama, Secretary of the Culture Department, Umesh Sunam, Director of IPR, and Anna Balikei, Research Coordinator at Namgyal Institute of Tibetology.

Equally significant was the involvement of grassroots voices, including members of the Sikkim Lepcha Association and other indigenous knowledge holders. Their participation ensured that the dialogue was not only technically sound but also culturally rooted. These representatives highlighted the importance of traditional knowledge systems in guiding environmental and developmental strategies.

The meeting featured in-depth discussions on integrating scientific research into ecosystem management, encouraging innovation in green technologies, and safeguarding Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage. The participants collectively agreed that effective governance in today’s world demands an interdisciplinary framework—where scientific expertise, cultural understanding, and community wisdom work hand in hand.