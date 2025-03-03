The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Sikkim organised a comprehensive awareness camp on livestock, dairying, and poultry management yesterday at the Village Administrative Centre in Turuk Ramabong.

The event, held in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), drew more than 120 farmers from Turuk and surrounding communities.

NB Pradhan, Advisor for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and area MLA for Melli, headlined the distinguished guests, which included Zilla Panchayat officials, the Panchayat President, and representatives from the Sikkim Milk Union Board of Directors.

Technical experts from the department delivered presentations covering critical topics including livestock insurance schemes, clean milk production techniques, and the functioning of dairy cooperatives. Farmers also received information about Kisan Credit Cards, vaccination protocols, the Bharat Pashudhan initiative, and disease control measures.

Special emphasis was placed on addressing antibiotic resistance as a global concern, while sessions on artificial insemination methods and the Mobile Veterinary Unit program (1962) rounded out the educational portion of the event.

Following an interactive session where farmers raised questions directly with experts, Pradhan offered words of encouragement to the participants. The department distributed mineral mixtures, dewormers, and essential medicines to benefit the farmers' livestock operations before concluding the program.