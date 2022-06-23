The Sikkim Government wants to revive the fabled "Old Silk Route," a forgotten cultural legacy that the British used to start trade with Tibet.

There are now 101 homestays in the area among 629 households. Tourists only use this location for a one-night layover on their way to the Zuluk and Gnathang valleys because there are no other items on the itinerary.

The team hiked from Que khola- Nimachen- Padamchen till Eco Park. On the way, comes old Mani Lakhang, Tashi Chokerling Gumpa and Shivalaya Mandir and a Devithan.

Sonam Gyaltsen from Echostream offered advice to the stakeholders in attendance on culture and nature mapping as well as how to sell local knowledge to tourists visiting the area.

Kushal Gurung (Bird Watcher) stated that on how the bird enthusiasts come from various regions and boost the local economy; adding that the region has admirable flora and fauna.

Further, the Pakyong DC assured necessary assistance to complete the project along with the Engineering cell under Culture department on the revival of heritage old silk route walk, using environmentally friendly natural materials to make the walk and trek more traditionally authentic in close proximity to nature.

Meanwhile, Lepcha informed the stakeholders on how HCM “Shri Prem Singh Golay” has been very keen to promote and boost tourism after the pandemic.

He further highlighted on upcoming Traditional Homestay Projects, which will help promote the culture and ethnicity of our region to the rest of the world.

IPR