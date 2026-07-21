Sikkim government introduces six Bills in Assembly, proposes State Medical Council and education reforms

The Sikkim government on Monday, July 20, introduced six Bills in the State Assembly on the opening day of the four-day Budget session, including proposals to establish a State Medical Council for Indian systems of medicine, amend laws governing private universities and open schooling, and simplify regulatory provisions for fire and emergency services.

Ayush Minister G.T. Dhungel introduced the Sikkim Medical Council for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish a statutory council to regulate practitioners of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy in the State.

Education Minister Raju Basnet tabled the Sikkim Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing amendments to the parent legislation enacted in 2025 governing private universities.

He also introduced the Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education Sikkim (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and aligning the framework with the National Education Policy (NEP).

In addition, Mr. Basnet tabled the Board of Open Schooling and Vocational Education, Sikkim Bill, 2026, which seeks to facilitate the establishment of a private open schooling board in the State.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the National Council for Skill Education, Sikkim (Repealing) Bill, 2026, proposing the repeal of the 2023 legislation relating to skill education.

He also tabled the Sikkim Fire and Emergency Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to decriminalise minor regulatory offences, simplify compliance requirements and improve the ease of doing business.

The six Bills will be taken up for discussion and voting during the remaining three days of the Budget session.