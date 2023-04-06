Sikkim government on April 6 has issued a COVID-19 advisory for the people of the state.

With massive surge in COVID-19 cases across many countries in the world, the Sikkim government, as a precautionary measure, has made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory.

"In view of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the State, the following precautionary measures should be followed strictly", a government order read.

"Always Wear face Mask. Maintain Hand Hygiene/frequently wash hands. Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated places. In case of any symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested", the order further read.

This step has been taken by the Sikkim government to minimise the risk of a fresh outbreak of the pandemic in the Himalayan state. "Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Avoid spitting in public places".

Citizens of Sikkim have been asked by the state government to maintain social distance while in public places and avoid international travels.

It is worthy to note that Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 12. Of the new cases, two were reported in Gangtok, three in Pakyong, and one in Namchi. The state's positivity rate currently stands at 7 percent.