The Rural Development Department, Sikkim government has launched a helpline for people of the state to deal with natural disaster-related emergencies in rural areas, according to officials.

The helpline number is 7602673187.

The move aims to provide timely assistance to people facing emergencies due to heavy rains and natural disasters.

In a statement, the Information and Public Relations Department advised people to avoid high-risk areas, stay informed about weather forecasts, and adhere to any advisories issued by local authorities.

Meanwhile, around 1200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (Thailand:2, Nepal:3, Bangladesh:10) were stranded in Lachung, Mangan District due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides during the day.

All stranded tourists were safe, however, local authorities advised them to stay in their respective places and avoid taking any risks.

There is adequate stock of food supplies and rations for all stranded tourists.

The Chief Secretary's office, Government of Sikkim, is in talks with the Ministry of Government of India for airlifting the tourists, subject to clear weather conditions.