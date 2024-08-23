The Sikkim government is set to undertake a comprehensive study of 16 high-risk lakes, aiming to assess potential hazards and develop mitigation strategies. This initiative, the first of its kind in the region will involve a high-level multidisciplinary team from various state departments, including Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Science and Technology, Forest, Water Resources, Mines and Geology and Information and Public Relations.

The study expedition will commence on August 28 and conclude on September 14, 2024. The team will collaborate with central agencies such as the Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, and Sikkim University. The integration of these central experts with local scientists, glaciologists, geologists, and hydrologists marks a huge step towards understanding and managing the risks associated with these lakes.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Sandeep Tambe, Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, highlighted the significance of this initiative: “We are taking support from central government agencies like the Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, and Sikkim University. These central agencies are joining hands with us, along with experienced scientists from the Sikkim government. We have a robust team that is well-versed in using advanced equipment, collecting data, and analyzing it to develop effective models.”

Tambe expressed confidence in the team's capabilities, drawing from past successes in similar studies, such as those conducted in the Gazing District. He emphasized the importance of building local capacity to address problems arising from global issues. “The Sikkim team is highly capable. While we will seek additional expert support if needed, our primary goal is to develop local solutions for issues with local impacts,” he added.